在售 - Palm Springs, CA, United States - ¥82,362,800
Palm Springs, CA, 92262 - United States

457 W Hermosa Place

约¥82,362,800
原货币价格 $13,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 14
    浴室 (14 全卫)
  • 15000
    平方英尺 (172498.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Welcome to Villa Paradiso, steeped in history, elegance and incomparably the last true luxury estate ever to be offered in Palm Springs. Nearly 4 acres of manicured grounds boasting stately cypress trees, hundreds of palm trees and the most commanding panoramic mountain views in the entiredesert. Walled and gated, this incredibly private and secure compound is tucked away in the heart of the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood. This masterpiece was built for a Chicago Heiress in 1928 and has been lovingly restored while preserving its original Moorish architecture and integrity, including its 17 thick walls. Charlie Rich built the pool guest house for friend, Cary Grant, who named the estate Villa Paradiso for, as he said, it was all of that and more. Villa Paradiso offers 4 separate residences with approximately 15,000 sqft, 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 3 kitchens, 4 living rooms, each overflowing with old-world charm and a 4-car climate controlled garage.

上市日期: 2017年8月27日

MLS ID: 17278844PS

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carl Blea
+1 7604243018

