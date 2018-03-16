457 W Hermosa Place

Welcome to Villa Paradiso, steeped in history, elegance and incomparably the last true luxury estate ever to be offered in Palm Springs. Nearly 4 acres of manicured grounds boasting stately cypress trees, hundreds of palm trees and the most commanding panoramic mountain views in the entiredesert. Walled and gated, this incredibly private and secure compound is tucked away in the heart of the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood. This masterpiece was built for a Chicago Heiress in 1928 and has been lovingly restored while preserving its original Moorish architecture and integrity, including its 17 thick walls. Charlie Rich built the pool guest house for friend, Cary Grant, who named the estate Villa Paradiso for, as he said, it was all of that and more. Villa Paradiso offers 4 separate residences with approximately 15,000 sqft, 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 3 kitchens, 4 living rooms, each overflowing with old-world charm and a 4-car climate controlled garage.