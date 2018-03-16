高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥9,074,854
São Paulo, 04610-003 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥9,074,854
原货币价格 R$4,700,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6081
    平方英尺 (400.0 )

房产描述

This new residence is at an exclusive condominium of only seven houses, with great disposition and privacy. With an open space concept, it is excellent to entertain friends and family members, and it is ideal for those who value space, comfort, ambiance flexibility and greenery. It has an imposing living to multiple ambiances connected to the external area, noble finishing in marble and wood, distinctive landscaping and a pool. It also offers built-in wardrobes on the suites, hardwood floors, a staircase with safety cages and handrail, air-conditioning, a service lift, central dust vacuuming, electric and solar heat, a pool heater with temperature control, five underground parking spaces, an individual storage area and structure for an energy generator.

上市日期: 2017年6月27日

MLS ID: 31409

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

