This new residence is at an exclusive condominium of only seven houses, with great disposition and privacy. With an open space concept, it is excellent to entertain friends and family members, and it is ideal for those who value space, comfort, ambiance flexibility and greenery. It has an imposing living to multiple ambiances connected to the external area, noble finishing in marble and wood, distinctive landscaping and a pool. It also offers built-in wardrobes on the suites, hardwood floors, a staircase with safety cages and handrail, air-conditioning, a service lift, central dust vacuuming, electric and solar heat, a pool heater with temperature control, five underground parking spaces, an individual storage area and structure for an energy generator.