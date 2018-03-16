792 E Old Mountain Rd

Proximity to several international airports and mid-atlantic cities The Gardner Farm is an expansive retreat of 1,563 acres that offers the highest degree of privacy and bucolic tranquility rural Virginia can offer. Over 3.8 miles of the South Anna River traverses the property with approximately 20 miles in trails extending through forests of poplar and oak and several unique river crossings link this private parkland with numerous potential home sites and 4 scenic ponds and a 30 acre lake. Expansive pastoral views of hay fields and fenced paddocks a comfortable colonial country home and equipment shop also included with this incredibly unique offering. Call Murdoch Matheson to arrange a showing of this stunning farm. Proximity to several international airports and mid-atlantic cities The Gardner Farm is an expansive retreat of 1,563 acres that offers the highest degree of privacy and bucolic tranquility rural Virginia can offer. Over 3.8 miles of the South Anna River traverses the property with approximately 20 miles in trails extending through forests of poplar and oak and several unique river crossings link this private parkland with numerous potential home sites and 4 scenic ponds and a 30 acre lake.