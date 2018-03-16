高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mineral, VA, United States - ¥47,517,000
免费询盘

Mineral, VA, 23117 - United States

792 E Old Mountain Rd

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1296
    平方英尺 (1563.0 英亩)

房产描述

Proximity to several international airports and mid-atlantic cities The Gardner Farm is an expansive retreat of 1,563 acres that offers the highest degree of privacy and bucolic tranquility rural Virginia can offer. Over 3.8 miles of the South Anna River traverses the property with approximately 20 miles in trails extending through forests of poplar and oak and several unique river crossings link this private parkland with numerous potential home sites and 4 scenic ponds and a 30 acre lake. Expansive pastoral views of hay fields and fenced paddocks a comfortable colonial country home and equipment shop also included with this incredibly unique offering. Call Murdoch Matheson to arrange a showing of this stunning farm. Proximity to several international airports and mid-atlantic cities The Gardner Farm is an expansive retreat of 1,563 acres that offers the highest degree of privacy and bucolic tranquility rural Virginia can offer. Over 3.8 miles of the South Anna River traverses the property with approximately 20 miles in trails extending through forests of poplar and oak and several unique river crossings link this private parkland with numerous potential home sites and 4 scenic ponds and a 30 acre lake.

上市日期: 2016年8月25日

MLS ID: 551631

联系方式

分部：
Frank Hardy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Murdoch Matheson
4349817439

联系方式

分部：
Frank Hardy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Murdoch Matheson
4349817439

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_