South Caicos is one of the most beautiful Islands of the TCI chain. The eight and a half square mile Island is surrounded by crystal clear water inhabited by hundreds of species of tropical fish. The avifauna of the Turks & Caicos Islands includes a total of 201 species and the island is home to local and migrating exotic birds. This 11 acre parcel with 570 feet of beachfront is an excellent investment opportunity either for immediate development or to hold for future appreciation as a hedge against inflation. In 2016, the Turks and Caicos Government commenced expansion works at the airport, which includes a new control tower, terminal, resurfacing the 6,000 foot runway and additional airside works. This project is currently in progress and is a precursor to South Caicos stepping up their game and accommodating international flights. The neighboring East Bay Resort and another premier development, Sailrock Resort, are scheduled to re-open December 2017. Both developments are driving up the demand for the Big South! Buy now while prices are still reasonable compared to beachfront land on Provo.