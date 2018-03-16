高端地产新闻
在售 - Begur, Spain - ¥8,953,691
Begur, 17255 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥8,953,691
原货币价格 €1,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 2647
    平方英尺

房产描述

A dream come true, a house in the typical fisherman style in one of the most beautiful places in the Costa Brava.Surrounded by the sea, on one side the romantic port of Fornells, at the front the small islands and the lighthouse at the port entrance and to the right the beautiful cove of Aiguablava.Built on a rock, it has two entrances. From one there is direct access to the bedroom floor, and from the other to the living-dining room and kitchen.Accessing the top floor, there's an equipped kitchen, separate with large windows, overlooking the port, the living-dining room with access to large terrace overlooking the sea, and a fireplace.From here you access by a staircase the roof terrace barbecue area where you can enjoy privacy and unique views of Fornells and Aiguablava.Downstairs, we have 3 ensuite bedrooms, and the lower floor, a staff bedroom, laundry area, and an ensuite bedroom with lounge.Details: electric radiators, fireplace, water softener... views, proximity to restaurants, walking distance to the sea, 5 km from the village of Begur...

上市日期: 2015年11月14日

MLS ID: BEGP1177

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

_