7777 E Celestial Street

You have arrived when you reach 7777 E. Celestial St in the town of Carefree! You are greeted at the custom gated entrance to this Unique and Very Special property with 2 homes; and this is just the beginning! Located a few minutes from the heart of Carefree & Cave Creek, you have clean minimal modern architecture meeting fun Southwest style! The completely updated and renovated main home is NYC contemporary chic with light and bright interior spaces. The great room floor plan is open to the Chef’s Kitchen with a stainless steel Wolf 6 burner gas range with hood & Viking refrigerator. Upgraded cabinetry throughout. Entertaining is easy with the indoor / outdoor patio spaces with bi-fold doors. There is also a complete outdoor kitchen too! Please see MOTION VIDEO under Photo TabThe bedroom count in the main house is 3; with 2 master suites and a guest bedroom. All bedrooms have private baths with Carrera marble countertops, white subway tiles and spacious walk-in showers with pebble rock flooring and deep soaking bathtubs). The home office, an office flex/craft space with spacious laundry room and new powder room offer you the complete move-in ready home. The oversized pristine 3 car garage can accommodate the largest SUV's or truck's with room to spare. Privacy awaits you in the fenced in grass back yard; complete with covered patio spaces, cactus gardens, pool, outdoor shower and year round sunsets and endless views to Black Mountain and beyond. The Fun Southwest Style Guest home is complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchen, living room, laundry room and oversized 'bar-room' for entertaining your guests. You have a SECOND oversized 3 car garage for the car enthusiast or a home workshop / home business. The guest house could also serve as a caretakers home, nanny residence or extended 'family' house. Just under 5 Acres total, lucky 7777 E. Celestial St. has a private walking trail, an enclosed vegetable garden and includes a private well too. With no HOA there is room to add on a horse set-up & corral, or park your toys, like RV's & Boats. Peaceful and quiet living in the high Sonoran Desert with no HOA and just minutes from all necessary amenities.