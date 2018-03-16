This house was projected and executed by Ana Maria Vieira Santos and has elegant, cozy spaces. The social area has a home theater room, a wine cellar, a dining room and a beautiful living area to multiple ambiances with glass walls, allowing for a pleasant view to the balcony and garden. The intimate area is composed by 3 suites, an office (which is also a suite) and a parlor. The property has central air-conditioning, 2 staff quarters, 5 parking spaces and a driver’s suite on the garage.