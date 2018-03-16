高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥32,823,941
免费询盘

São Paulo, 01448-030 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥32,823,941
原货币价格 R$17,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 9881
    平方英尺 (920.0 )

房产描述

This house was projected and executed by Ana Maria Vieira Santos and has elegant, cozy spaces. The social area has a home theater room, a wine cellar, a dining room and a beautiful living area to multiple ambiances with glass walls, allowing for a pleasant view to the balcony and garden. The intimate area is composed by 3 suites, an office (which is also a suite) and a parlor. The property has central air-conditioning, 2 staff quarters, 5 parking spaces and a driver’s suite on the garage.

上市日期: 2017年8月22日

MLS ID: 26231

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_