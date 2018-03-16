674 Alpine View

This uniquely secluded gated Tahoe lodge estate sits on 7.75 acres of lush splendor that borders over 8 additional acres of forestry property. A re-circulating waterfall and stream welcome all who arrive at this Tahoe paradise. Built in 2001, this great room style lake view lodge greets all who enter with a majestic wood-burning fireplace and hand-hewn beams. This magnificent home features eight en-suite bedrooms with walk–in closets, gourmet kitchen, game room, theater with a wet bar, wine room, butler's pantry, mudroom and laundry room. All bedrooms have their own access to outside decks or patios. The carriage/guest house has a full kitchen, bathroom, living area, fireplace, and bedroom. This could be a caretaker’s residence or a dream office. The main home has an attached 3+ car garage (one tandem) and the carriage house garage has room for several vehicles or toys for your Tahoe outdoor adventures. Come experience this truly Tahoe Estate.