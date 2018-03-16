427 Mccaffery Rd

A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a legacy property on one of the finest recreational lakes in Montana. Three exceptional homes located strategically on the shores of Echo Lake. Level sandy beach front complete with a multiple boat & jet ski dock system all on 36+/- private acres. The main residence is a distinctive 'lodge', 4+ bedroom design of approx. 2,400 square feet. Nestled on a prominent peninsula capturing magnificent views across the length of Echo Lake to Swan Mountains beyond. Extensive use of rock & wood accentuate the distinguishing design of the home. Nearby is special boathouse with a huge gathering room ideal for get togethers & 'glamping.' Up the walkway is the 'Hill House,' a charming two bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath guest house + 3 stall garage...The acreage size is subject to final plat approval. There are adjoining parcels to the north and south available. Ask for more info...