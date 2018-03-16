高端地产新闻
在售 - Bigfork, MT, United States - ¥36,429,700
Bigfork, MT, 59911 - United States

427 Mccaffery Rd

约¥36,429,700
原货币价格 $5,750,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4869
    平方英尺 (36.0 英亩)

房产描述

A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a legacy property on one of the finest recreational lakes in Montana. Three exceptional homes located strategically on the shores of Echo Lake. Level sandy beach front complete with a multiple boat & jet ski dock system all on 36+/- private acres. The main residence is a distinctive 'lodge', 4+ bedroom design of approx. 2,400 square feet. Nestled on a prominent peninsula capturing magnificent views across the length of Echo Lake to Swan Mountains beyond. Extensive use of rock & wood accentuate the distinguishing design of the home. Nearby is special boathouse with a huge gathering room ideal for get togethers & 'glamping.' Up the walkway is the 'Hill House,' a charming two bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath guest house + 3 stall garage...The acreage size is subject to final plat approval. There are adjoining parcels to the north and south available. Ask for more info...

上市日期: 2017年6月2日

MLS ID: 21706518

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tom Brown

