在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥34,754,761
São Paulo, 04643-020 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥34,754,761
原货币价格 R$18,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 12034
    平方英尺 (3376.0 英亩)

房产描述

This house is at a safe, woody condominium, 15 minutes away from Congonhas Airport and near international schools, such as Chapel, Waldorf and Suíço-Brasileiro.According to the architect Marcos Tomanik, a well succeeded project is the one where many factors built harmony at the space, creating something bigger than a sum of components. This impeccable residence in classic architecture has Italian “Palladino” inspiration.Built less than 19 years ago, it is one of the luxury projects signed by Marcos Tomanik. Upon entrance, it is possible to see what this property is, and gives access to a lovely view of the garden. The house has a double height ceiling, big windows and a wide social area with refined architectural details, creating ambiance integration. There are 5 social areas, a pleasant balcony with a barbecue pit, a view to a landscaped garden with a pergola and a warm pool. On the ground floor, there is also an office, a hall in Iranian Giallo marble with access to a staircase covered in the same material, and a German style lunch room. The upper floor has 3 suites, all holding closets and heated floors on the bathrooms, a master suite holding 2 closets, and a bathroom with 2 sinks and a Jacuzzi. On the same floor, there is a guest suite, a 60 m² attic equipped with air-conditioning and a bathroom. The property also has a big studio, a gym, a steam room, a generator, a well with a water treatment plant, gas heat, staff quarters, a shed for maintenance equipment, a small sports court and a kennel. The underground holds an acclimatized wine cellar, a garage for 10 cars and an external parking area.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 34715

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

_