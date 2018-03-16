Is it privacy you seek? Do you want to live in touch with nature? Are you ready to build your dream home with an amazing valley view? Do you dream of being surrounded by the beauty of an unlimited tree-scape? Whatever you seek in estate land, you will find it here at the exclusive Estates on Oak Ridge.Situated along a private road winding through nearly 20 acres of rising hills, amid views of the valley below, these home sites are surrounded by silver and blue oaks on land that captures the beauty of this exquisite rural setting. These spectacular estates are less than three miles from all that downtown Pleasanton has to offer: excellent schools, fine dining, numerous parks and sports programs, equestrian and hiking trails, a lively art scene, unique shops and the historic Main Street, which dates back to the late 1800's yet has a modern, 21st century vibe. In addition, the nearby Livermore Valley Wine Country has over 35 wineries and offers the pleasures of wine tasting and special events.The Estates on Oak Ridge are centrally located in the San Francisco East Bay Area, adjacent to San Francisco and the silicon Valley. In addition, they are situated in a great commute location, providing easy access to freeways, BART and the ACE train.The Estates include seven beautiful custom parcels that range from 1.4 to 3.96 acres and are each unique examples of elegance blended with natural surroundings. Each building site is designed to take advantage of the views and to provide maximum privacy. Main utilities are on site and home sizes can range from 5,400 to over 9,000 square feet, depending on the lot selected. We have a sampling of architectural plans designed to complement the surroundings with comfort, elegance and style.Nowhere else in the Bay Area will you find the elegance and beauty of these exclusive wooded estate properties.5 Winding Oaks Drive is the premier site in this exclusive seven lot subdivision. It offers a large, flat building site and all utilities are on the property, The setting is peaceful, yet close to downtown Pleasanton and all it has to offer.A secluded 3.35 acre lot sitting atop a flat bluff that looks out to the southeast over the magnificent hills and mountains of the long valley below. This Estate lot truly captures the phenomenal views and you'll feel as if you're at the gates of the Sierras.Pleasanton is an affluent city in Alameda County, California, incorporated in 1894. It is a suburb in the San Francisco Bay Area located about 45 miles east of San Francisco. The population is just over 70,000. Pleasanton has been ranked the wealthiest middle-sized city in the United States by the Census Bureau. Pleasanton is home to the headquarters of several large companies including Ross Store, Workday, the Cooper Companies and others. The Alameda County Fairgrounds are located in Pleasanton where the county fair is held during the last week of June and the first week of July. Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park is located on the west side of town.Pleasanton has been reported to be number 4 by USA Today in "America's 50 best cities to live in", number 63 in Money 's list of "The Best Places to Live" and was also named one of "Americans' Top Hometown Spots" in the United States by Forbes. Pleasanton was named number 4 by Nerdwallet in 2013.3.35 acre lot.48 acre level pad size.46 acre DDA (20,119 square feet)2.88 acres open spacemaximum house size 8,450 square feet