5858 Midnight Pass Rd 61

THE HOME IS ON THE BEACH WITH MAJOR RENOVATIONS JUST COMPLETED. This is your opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with an “Old Florida” ambiance just steps to the beautiful and world famous Siesta Key Beach. A truly unique location. This property has an excellent rental history with top dollar income for both seasonal and off season rentals. The front door is the entryway to surf and sand, evening sunsets or morning coffee on a spacious private patio. Entertain or relax and enjoy the panoramic views. The ground floor affords views of the beach and community pool area. The large community pool area and spacious clubhouse is just steps away and located adjacent to the beach. Second floor views of the beach are available from all rooms. A west facing Florida room/bedroom provides expansive beach views and a sunset for every season. In the heart of Siesta Key dining, shopping and nightlife, the unit is set far back from the road and right next to the beach. As an investment, second home, or a place to call home, this is truly a one-of-a-kind residence.