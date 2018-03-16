高端地产新闻
在售 - Gloucester, MA, United States - ¥17,676,324
Gloucester, MA, 01930 - United States

16 Souther Road

约¥17,676,324
原货币价格 $2,790,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7783
    平方英尺 (1.2 英亩)

房产描述

Located in one of the most desirable locations on Gloucester’s Back Shore, this visually arresting estate with stone architecture, ocean views, and impeccable lawns rolling down to the sea presents a rare blend of timeless luxury and 21st century convenience. Steps to Good Harbor Beach and Bass Rocks Golf Club, this spectacular home has been meticulously renovated to incorporate the modern amenities and systems that allow for unfettered enjoyment of life in one of New England’s finest seaside communities. The home has the iconic features of a turn-of-the-century great house—a grand staircase, soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, long airy passageways, a solid stone “tea room” overlooking the sea and original design elements such as wood-paneled walls, ornate mantels and fireplaces, stone and hardwood floors, and custom built-ins and closets. Its luxurious interiors offer constant views of sea and sky, while its tiered design and versatile floor plan facilitate a variety of living options.

上市日期: 2017年6月29日

MLS ID: 72190798

分部：
By the Sea Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Amanda Armstrong
+1 9788651168

