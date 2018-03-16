高端地产新闻
在售 - Haleiwa, HI, United States - ¥17,093,448
免费询盘

Haleiwa, HI, 96712 - United States

61-237 Kamehameha Highway #a

约¥17,093,448
原货币价格 $2,698,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1594
    平方英尺 (15177.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Built in 2013, this three bedroom, two bathroom oceanfront home exudes an island feel and boasts 180-degree views of the surf breaks. These surf breaks which include Uppers, Five-O’s, The Point, and Alligator Rock are all within paddling distance of the property. This home is close to famous Waimea Bay and is located in the center of the 7 Mile Miracle, a celebrated stretch of world class surf breaks. To protect the home from high surf, it sits 20 feet above the high water mark and is protected by a legal seawall and rocky island, which is suitable on calm days for snorkeling, diving, and swimming. The interior has granite countertops, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, photovoltaic (transferable) solar panels and underground utilities. Relax and take in the breathtaking North Shore sunsets, whale watching and the perks of ocean side living all on a large 15,000 sq. ft. lot.

上市日期: 2017年10月28日

MLS ID: 201722629

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathi White
8087214662

周边设施

周边设施
