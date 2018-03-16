61-237 Kamehameha Highway #a

Built in 2013, this three bedroom, two bathroom oceanfront home exudes an island feel and boasts 180-degree views of the surf breaks. These surf breaks which include Uppers, Five-O’s, The Point, and Alligator Rock are all within paddling distance of the property. This home is close to famous Waimea Bay and is located in the center of the 7 Mile Miracle, a celebrated stretch of world class surf breaks. To protect the home from high surf, it sits 20 feet above the high water mark and is protected by a legal seawall and rocky island, which is suitable on calm days for snorkeling, diving, and swimming. The interior has granite countertops, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, photovoltaic (transferable) solar panels and underground utilities. Relax and take in the breathtaking North Shore sunsets, whale watching and the perks of ocean side living all on a large 15,000 sq. ft. lot.