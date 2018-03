Paris 16 th - Victor Hugo - Pompe. Janson de Sailly High school sector. in a high-luxury Art Nouveau building with elegant common parts, superb 240 sqm. corner apartment. It comprises an entrance gallery, a triple corner reception area, a vast eat-in kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Flooded with sunlight and enjoying a perfect lay out. A 15 sqm. studio apartment accessible by the main lift and 2 cellars are included. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.