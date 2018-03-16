高端地产新闻
在售 - Beaver Creek, CO, United States - ¥12,981,644
Beaver Creek, CO, 81620 - United States

380 Offerson Road K5

约¥12,981,644
原货币价格 $2,049,000
联排别墅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2485
    平方英尺 (0.08 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy panoramic mountain views of the ski slopes from this updated 5-bedroom end unit with family room. This ski-in/ski-out residence in Beaver Creek offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, separate family room, abundant natural light, and a full amenities package. The outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, tennis, front desk and on-site property management will give you the complete mountain lifestyle. Call today to discover the Meadows in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

上市日期: 2017年8月25日

MLS ID: 930490

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David McHugh
+1 9703767171

周边设施

周边设施
