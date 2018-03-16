380 Offerson Road K5

Enjoy panoramic mountain views of the ski slopes from this updated 5-bedroom end unit with family room. This ski-in/ski-out residence in Beaver Creek offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, separate family room, abundant natural light, and a full amenities package. The outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, tennis, front desk and on-site property management will give you the complete mountain lifestyle. Call today to discover the Meadows in Beaver Creek, Colorado.