5 Bedroom House for Sale in WestcliffSought after high security boomed enclave! Private, secure, perfectly positioned on 4046 in West Cliff. Views! Stylish, understated ambiance, low key home for gregarious & sports loving family complete with contemporary 'Wish List' in West Cliff. Shady spacious circular driveway - tennis court, heated pool. Double volume phenomenal patio with lofty wood beams & open plan entertaining areas that will take your breath away. Aah!... For those few - who get this! Your children's paradise. 5 Receptions, fireplaces throughout, gourmet entertainers dine-in kitchen with Lacanche stove, study, playroom to garden, 2 guest cloaks. 5 Bedrooms (mes) 3 bathrooms incl. guest suite, gym, wine store, triple staff, garaging, borehole, Egoli gas. Excellent security in West Cliff. Offers from R13 million, Asking R15.500 million.