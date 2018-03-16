高端地产新闻
在售 - Johannesburg, South Africa - ¥8,150,749
Johannesburg, 2193 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥8,150,749
原货币价格 R15,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4036.0

房产描述

5 Bedroom House for Sale in WestcliffSought after high security boomed enclave! Private, secure, perfectly positioned on 4046 in West Cliff. Views! Stylish, understated ambiance, low key home for gregarious & sports loving family complete with contemporary 'Wish List' in West Cliff. Shady spacious circular driveway - tennis court, heated pool. Double volume phenomenal patio with lofty wood beams & open plan entertaining areas that will take your breath away. Aah!... For those few - who get this! Your children's paradise. 5 Receptions, fireplaces throughout, gourmet entertainers dine-in kitchen with Lacanche stove, study, playroom to garden, 2 guest cloaks. 5 Bedrooms (mes) 3 bathrooms incl. guest suite, gym, wine store, triple staff, garaging, borehole, Egoli gas. Excellent security in West Cliff. Offers from R13 million, Asking R15.500 million.

上市日期: 2016年3月17日

