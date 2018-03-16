Old Oaks consists of 179 acres of prime hay land and woods with Falling Springs Creek flowing through to Buffalo Creek ( trout stream.) Four structures include the main house, guest house, office/studio, smaller home. In The Rockbridge Hunt territory with trails (jumps) that meander through the property.Main Home - 4234 st. ft., Virginia stone, one room deep with French doors opening to the three covered stone porches , close views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, living room, dining room, library, main level master suite with dressing room, two baths and ample storage. Stone fireplaces grace the living room and library, sun room off the kitchen, powder room and laundry.Guest House - Stone, 968 sq. ft., two bedrooms and baths, living room with fireplace and kitchenette. A separate room houses the pool, heating and water heater machinery.Office/Studio - Stone and stucco, 667 sq. ft. large office room with built-in filing cabinets, powder room, exercise room, sink and refrigerator.A well and generator serve the three structures.Small House - Stucco of almost 1600 sq. ft. with a galley kitchen, bedroom, one and one half baths, library, Tennessee stone floors, covered stone porch, well and generator.Frame 20x35 shed for tractor and tools.Pool, 40'x11, heated with automatic cover situated by main and guest house.Old Oaks is located 15 minutes south of historic Lexington, Virginia and 35 minutes north of Roanoke Regional Airport. Washington and Lee University and its Law School, Virginia Military Institute and the Virginia Horse Center are all located in charming colonial Lexington as are many fine restaurants, lodging and shopping.