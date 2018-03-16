33 Polo Drive

Be prepared to be wowed the moment you enter through the custom front door. Over 10,000 square feet of finished living space with four car garage complete with a Tesla charging station. Five bedrooms and seven and a half baths including a bedroom on the first floor. Truly a spectacular custom built estate! This stunning home exudes character and pizzazz. Built to grand proportion and scale, appointments include a marble adorned foyer and a bridal staircase that welcomes you into the significant two story foyer. A gorgeous living room invites you to sit by the fire. Gentleman's library/office with built-ins and fireplace. A recently renovated kitchen is a dream! The Open concept flows into a sitting area with fireplace.The master suite is beyond fabulous with sitting area, small kitchen, and super sized master bath. Lower level hosts a wine cellar and tasting room. Walk out lower level with indoor pool, exercise room, changing rooms/baths. Bar and kitchen. Your own elevator. Glorious views of pool, lake and lovely grounds! #10.