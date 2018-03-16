高端地产新闻
在售 - South Barrington, IL, United States - ¥12,639,522
South Barrington, IL, 60010 - United States

33 Polo Drive

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 10236
    平方英尺

房产描述

Be prepared to be wowed the moment you enter through the custom front door. Over 10,000 square feet of finished living space with four car garage complete with a Tesla charging station. Five bedrooms and seven and a half baths including a bedroom on the first floor. Truly a spectacular custom built estate! This stunning home exudes character and pizzazz. Built to grand proportion and scale, appointments include a marble adorned foyer and a bridal staircase that welcomes you into the significant two story foyer. A gorgeous living room invites you to sit by the fire. Gentleman's library/office with built-ins and fireplace. A recently renovated kitchen is a dream! The Open concept flows into a sitting area with fireplace.The master suite is beyond fabulous with sitting area, small kitchen, and super sized master bath. Lower level hosts a wine cellar and tasting room. Walk out lower level with indoor pool, exercise room, changing rooms/baths. Bar and kitchen. Your own elevator. Glorious views of pool, lake and lovely grounds! #10.

上市日期: 2017年7月20日

MLS ID: 09696297

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Judy Gibbons
+1 8472744983

