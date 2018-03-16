高端地产新闻
在售 - Palm Springs, CA, United States - ¥14,571,880
Palm Springs, CA, 92262 - United States

0 N Gene Autry Trail

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

房产描述

An incredible opportunity to own over 338 acres of land in the coveted city of Palm Springs. With easy access from Gene Autry Trail, and spanning all the way to just north of the breathtaking ‘Four Seasons’ community, the possibilities are endless. And with easy access from both the city and the I-10 freeway, the land has a multitude of profitable uses. Priced to sell, all offers are entertained. Please contact for a full Offering Memorandum & details. The land is sold As-Is.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: NP17219483

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cornelius HojatKashani

周边设施

周边设施
