高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bonnieux, France - ¥16,505,935
免费询盘

Bonnieux, 84480 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥16,505,935
原货币价格 €2,120,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3358
    平方英尺 (89911.0 )

房产描述

On about 9 ha (of which half is vineyard) bordered by a small lake and a spring this farmhouse was renovated in 1992 to become an artist's residence. A few minutes from one of the most beautiful villages of the Luberon, it is situated in a dominant position with remarkable views of the villages of Bonnieux and Lacoste. The farmhouse, completely renovated, is located on a beautiful land planted land with about a hundred olive trees, lavender and fruit trees. The living area of ​​about 300 m² is distributed as follows: Dining room with fireplace, kitchen, living room with fireplace, two bedrooms with their bathroom, one bedroom and sauna, one bedroom with bathroom and independent access , vaulted cellar. An artist studio of 59 m² which can be converted into a studio, a garage of 27 m² and a summer kitchen. Gas central heating, heat pump and water from the town, + canal de Provence ... what else in Provence

上市日期: 2017年4月23日

联系方式

分部：
Provence Luberon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pascal Danneau
+33 +330490725500

联系方式

分部：
Provence Luberon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pascal Danneau
+33 +330490725500

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_