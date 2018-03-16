On about 9 ha (of which half is vineyard) bordered by a small lake and a spring this farmhouse was renovated in 1992 to become an artist's residence. A few minutes from one of the most beautiful villages of the Luberon, it is situated in a dominant position with remarkable views of the villages of Bonnieux and Lacoste. The farmhouse, completely renovated, is located on a beautiful land planted land with about a hundred olive trees, lavender and fruit trees. The living area of ​​about 300 m² is distributed as follows: Dining room with fireplace, kitchen, living room with fireplace, two bedrooms with their bathroom, one bedroom and sauna, one bedroom with bathroom and independent access , vaulted cellar. An artist studio of 59 m² which can be converted into a studio, a garage of 27 m² and a summer kitchen. Gas central heating, heat pump and water from the town, + canal de Provence ... what else in Provence