9245 Mercato Way

The Residences at Mercato is a gated enclave of 47 coastal, contemporary-style residences accentuated by custom outdoor living spaces designed to emphasize year-round outdoor leisure. Winding paver roads, lush landscaping and coastal-inspired facades highlight urban living at its finest. Residences at Mercato is just moments from the very best shopping, dining and entertainment in Southwest Florida including Silverspot Cinema, The Capitol Grille, Bravo Cucina, Tommy Bahama and Whole Foods. Just minutes from Florida's finest white sandy beaches. Prices start from $1,425,000. The Le Jardin model is featured in this listing. There are several floor plans to choose from.