高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥12,037,640
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

9245 Mercato Way

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3250
    平方英尺 (0.18 英亩)

房产描述

The Residences at Mercato is a gated enclave of 47 coastal, contemporary-style residences accentuated by custom outdoor living spaces designed to emphasize year-round outdoor leisure. Winding paver roads, lush landscaping and coastal-inspired facades highlight urban living at its finest. Residences at Mercato is just moments from the very best shopping, dining and entertainment in Southwest Florida including Silverspot Cinema, The Capitol Grille, Bravo Cucina, Tommy Bahama and Whole Foods. Just minutes from Florida's finest white sandy beaches. Prices start from $1,425,000. The Le Jardin model is featured in this listing. There are several floor plans to choose from.

上市日期: 2016年4月21日

MLS ID: 216028218

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Gardner

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Gardner

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_