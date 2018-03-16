3511 Cross Creek Lane

Welcome to one of Malibu's most prestigious neighborhoods, the famed Serra Retreat, a comfortably guard-gated community located near the nostalgic surf capital of the world, Surf Rider Beach, with many posh boutiques and restaurants, Malibu Pier and even horse riding trails nearby.An amazing "Unvarnished" modern home designed by Scott Gillen on one of the most magical lots Serra Retreat has to offer: a 53,270 square foot (approx) property with soaring sycamore, eucalyptus, fig, plum and citrus trees, outdoor pool, fire-pit, built-in barbeque, dining area and all of this in a quiet country setting alongside Malibu Creek.Enjoy your Chef's dream kitchen, with Bulthaup Island bar, top-of-the-line stainless steel Wolf appliances, a double oven and six-burner stove with center griddle, Sub-Zero glass door refrigerator, and a 45-bottle Uline red/white temp-controlled wine fridge.Enjoy the entertaining/TV room with its high, vaulted ceilings and massive, picturesque windows that frame beautiful gardens and mountain views. Retire upstairs via the floating steel and oak staircase, up to oversized bedroom suites which each include sitting areas, huge walk-in closets and spa bathrooms with frameless glass shower enclosures. Other significant features of the home include a Sonos smart home sound system, a water filtration/softener system over the entire house, a Noritz tankless water heater, a back-up generator, and home security system. Rejuvenate body and soul, day and night, while swimming or lounging in your infinity pool with Baja shelf and spa. Tend to your sustainable fresh vegetable garden, or roast marshmallows while relaxing by your 15' steel firewall. Here the quiet, the calm and the choices are all yours.