18656 Avenida Cordillera

This Mediterranean-style estate is California living at its finest. Situated in “The Trails” Rancho Bernardo, this resort-inspired level 1+ acre property embraces San Diego’s picturesque mountain and sunset views. The estate is certain to impress starting with a circular driveway leading to the dramatic entry featuring soaring exposed-beam ceilings and richly appointed features throughout every room. With 6,817 SF of living space, this 5bd/5.5ba distinguished luxury home compliments everyday living as well as providing an elegant venue for entertaining.