高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥12,664,864
免费询盘

San Diego, CA, 92128 - United States

18656 Avenida Cordillera

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 1.09
    英亩

房产描述

This Mediterranean-style estate is California living at its finest. Situated in “The Trails” Rancho Bernardo, this resort-inspired level 1+ acre property embraces San Diego’s picturesque mountain and sunset views. The estate is certain to impress starting with a circular driveway leading to the dramatic entry featuring soaring exposed-beam ceilings and richly appointed features throughout every room. With 6,817 SF of living space, this 5bd/5.5ba distinguished luxury home compliments everyday living as well as providing an elegant venue for entertaining.

上市日期: 2017年8月31日

MLS ID: 170047310

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Randall Swisher

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Randall Swisher

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_