在售 - Albufeira, Portugal - ¥19,425,618
免费询盘

Albufeira, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥19,425,618
原货币价格 €2,495,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3476
    平方英尺 (4106.0 )

房产描述

Located in a high point in Terras Novas, with a privileged view of approximately 180 degrees of sea view. This project aims to highlight two different periods of building, maintaining its traditional construction, where its expansion is presented in a modern style, contrasting on the size of their openings, the presence of new textures and the organization of its spaces. With a construction area of 289.52 m2 covered all its terraces and balconies have a permanent character of experience, with a fantastic garden spaces of comfort having a total area of ??347.39 m2. Its deployment benefits from the arrival area, with 223.42 m2 of uncovered parking with natural relationship with an artificial lake created at a higher level, visible from the parking lot, and created from the existing topography. A garage with ??81m2 with indoor access to the house. Every detail has been carefully designed, using noble materials, both abroad and inside, to reference the build system earthquake, wood, marble open book and applied the capoto system.

上市日期: 2014年8月29日

MLS ID: 105140212

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

