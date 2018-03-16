4 Bickford Way

This adorable cottage sitting on Wonson Cove in Rocky Neck gives you more than just waterfront living. A beach to stroll outside your door, water reflecting the most brilliant sunsets, swimming or kayaking, and a spectacular and ever changing seascape visible from every room. Newly renovated, it is a perfect summer getaway or year round home. The first floor has a newly renovated kitchen, dining area and living room with large picture windows that let the outside in. Radiant heat and a pellet stove make the space cozy and warm. Also on this level the large sunroom could be used as an office, music or art studio. The versatile floor plan includes an accessory apartment with kitchen, living room, and BR, as well as it's own entrance - providing rental income if desired. If not, just open the connecting door and enjoy the whole home. Upper decks provide panoramic views. Waterfront properties on Rocky Neck are rare - don't miss a chance to see this one today!