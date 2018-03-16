高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Gloucester, MA, United States - ¥7,919,500
Gloucester, MA, 01930 - United States

4 Bickford Way

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2006
    平方英尺 (0.13 英亩)

房产描述

This adorable cottage sitting on Wonson Cove in Rocky Neck gives you more than just waterfront living. A beach to stroll outside your door, water reflecting the most brilliant sunsets, swimming or kayaking, and a spectacular and ever changing seascape visible from every room. Newly renovated, it is a perfect summer getaway or year round home. The first floor has a newly renovated kitchen, dining area and living room with large picture windows that let the outside in. Radiant heat and a pellet stove make the space cozy and warm. Also on this level the large sunroom could be used as an office, music or art studio. The versatile floor plan includes an accessory apartment with kitchen, living room, and BR, as well as it's own entrance - providing rental income if desired. If not, just open the connecting door and enjoy the whole home. Upper decks provide panoramic views. Waterfront properties on Rocky Neck are rare - don't miss a chance to see this one today!

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

MLS ID: 72249578

联系方式

分部：
By the Sea Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Dugan
+1 9788651168

