高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Austin, TX, United States - ¥37,380,040
免费询盘

Austin, TX, 78733 - United States

2401 Dominion Hill

约¥37,380,040
原货币价格 $5,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 10684
    平方英尺 (8.7 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular Hacienda inspired estate privately nestled on 8.7 acres, designed by Charles Travis, AIA of CHAS Architects and built by Stewart Custom Homes. This family compound was thoughtfully designed and crafted of the finest materials and finishes. Offering a gracious flowing floor plan with large rooms and open spaces the home is perfectly assembled for effortless entertaining and luxurious living. Encompassed in scenic, panoramic views from virtually every room and window, the home is overflowing with an abundance of natural light. Offering the best of country living with it’s wide open spaces and unobstructed views while having the convenience of being minutes to downtown Austin, restaurants, shopping and Austin’s premier Eanes ISD school district. The compound is completely fenced and gated offering a secure setting. At the Sellers request the majority of information, photos and technical details about this property will be held in the password protected Data Vault (below). For reasons of security any serious inquiries will be required to qualify prior to scheduling a showing and gaining access to the Data Vault and the majority of information and details of this estate.

上市日期: 2017年3月1日

MLS ID: 240NON

联系方式

分部：
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Gary Dolch
+1 5128316577

联系方式

分部：
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Gary Dolch
+1 5128316577

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_