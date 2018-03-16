2401 Dominion Hill

Spectacular Hacienda inspired estate privately nestled on 8.7 acres, designed by Charles Travis, AIA of CHAS Architects and built by Stewart Custom Homes. This family compound was thoughtfully designed and crafted of the finest materials and finishes. Offering a gracious flowing floor plan with large rooms and open spaces the home is perfectly assembled for effortless entertaining and luxurious living. Encompassed in scenic, panoramic views from virtually every room and window, the home is overflowing with an abundance of natural light. Offering the best of country living with it’s wide open spaces and unobstructed views while having the convenience of being minutes to downtown Austin, restaurants, shopping and Austin’s premier Eanes ISD school district. The compound is completely fenced and gated offering a secure setting. At the Sellers request the majority of information, photos and technical details about this property will be held in the password protected Data Vault (below). For reasons of security any serious inquiries will be required to qualify prior to scheduling a showing and gaining access to the Data Vault and the majority of information and details of this estate.