Beachfront

The McBride House is the best of both worlds - it's a private oasis, yet centrally located on Pine Cay. Guests enjoy their own private abode while also being just steps from the ocean and all the Meridian Club has to offer. Your bare feet carry you to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world...and two golf carts are available for excursions to explore Pine Cay's two-mile paradise. The top floor of this two-story island home contains a beautiful remodeled kitchen, a spacious and open living and dining area, and a master bedroom with king size bed and full bath. The entire second floor, including the master bedroom, opens onto a huge deck with a spectacular view of the ocean. The deck is the perfect place to enjoy your first cup of coffee in the morning watching the island quietly wake up...or a tasty libation in the evening while witnessing another wonderful sunset before "dining in" or heading to the Club for another gourmet meal. In addition, there are three bedrooms on the lower level, each with two twin beds (each set of beds is easily combined into a single king size). Two of the bedrooms include full baths; the third has bath facilities including sink, shower and toilet. All three bedrooms have their own private access, opening onto a covered stone patio and a hammock with a touch of welcome shade.