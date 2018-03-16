2087 E Highway 16

Rare opportunity in Coweta County! Over 128 acres surrounding a beautiful private lake, with a personal dock containing three covered boat slips. There is open land for family gatherings, as well as a private pond for duck hunting if you don’t feel like catching a bass in the lake. Also, there is plenty of space and land for three extraordinary home sites! There is a clearing overlooking the lake that would be perfect to build a dream home, homes, or a sanctuary to escape the chaos. Just miles from 85, this oasis is an easy commute and feels as if you are hundreds of miles away from the city life!