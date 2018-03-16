高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Newnan, GA, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Newnan, GA, 30263 - United States

2087 E Highway 16

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺 (128.85 英亩)

房产描述

Rare opportunity in Coweta County! Over 128 acres surrounding a beautiful private lake, with a personal dock containing three covered boat slips. There is open land for family gatherings, as well as a private pond for duck hunting if you don’t feel like catching a bass in the lake. Also, there is plenty of space and land for three extraordinary home sites! There is a clearing overlooking the lake that would be perfect to build a dream home, homes, or a sanctuary to escape the chaos. Just miles from 85, this oasis is an easy commute and feels as if you are hundreds of miles away from the city life!

上市日期: 2017年11月2日

MLS ID: 5929268

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Haden Henderson
6787879226

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Haden Henderson
6787879226

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_