在售 - Brooklyn, NY, United States - ¥22,174,600
Brooklyn, NY, 11249 - United States

60 South 8th Street Apt L55

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3341
    平方英尺

房产描述

NO SPONSOR CLOSING COSTS, FREE PARKING UNTIL 6/2020 & MANY UPGRADES. Boasting astounding size and scale, this approx. 56’ wide, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath floor-through apartment sets a new standard for Brooklyn loft living. Located in the coveted Oosten building masterfully constructed by Dutch designer Piet Boon, Apt. L55 boasts a double-height living room with custom millwork, multiple exposures and stunning floor-to-ceiling casement windows. The Chef’s Kitchen is fully-outfitted with Smeg appliances, a walk-in pantry and spacious drawers/cabinetry for added storage. The apartment is wired for AV throughout.



The bright and airy master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light, an approx. 18' wall of custom cabinetry and a spacious walk-in closet. The en-suite master bath includes a deep soaking freestanding tub, double vanity, glass-enclosed shower and separate toilet room.



The two additional bedrooms each include en-suite baths, Lutron electric blackout shades and ample closet space. Additional features of this home include ample closet space throughout and a separate laundry room with custom storage shelving.



Unquestionably modern, the Oosten offers a 24-hour concierge, two lobbies, vast courtyard, landscaped rooftop with reflection pool, lounge, lap pool, children's playroom and fitness center with spa. Apt. L55 also has exclusive access to the main building at the Oosten, an amenity only offered to certain lofts in the building.

上市日期: 2017年12月21日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
代理经纪:
Karen Heyman
2128104990

周边设施

周边设施
