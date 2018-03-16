340 S Palm Ave 61

Enjoy mesmerizing sunrises, sunsets and full bay and city views in one of Sarasota's most desirable downtown bayfront condominiums. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows frame the living space and look out over the Bay, the city marina and on to the Gulf. Extensively remodeled, the luxurious interior is accented by elegant millwork throughout. The elegant gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with designer cabinetry to provide extensive storage, along with high-end appliances. The master suite is thoughtfully planned with a generous bedroom, bath and dual master closets. The second bedroom incorporates extensive elegant built-ins to allow optimum use, seamlessly transitioning between guest suite or luxurious office/den. High-style mid-century modern furnishings are available for purchase under a separate agreement, providing a unique opportunity to move into a fully furnished, refined retreat. Sarabande is located in an ideal pedestrian-friendly area, yet surrounded by numerous highly rated restaurants, boutique shops, theaters and even a marina. Building amenities include fully equipped fitness center, lap pool, changing rooms, spa, sauna, 24-hour concierge, activity rooms, media room and secured garage with two assigned parking spaces. The residence is pet-friendly as well.