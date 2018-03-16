高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tampa, FL, United States - ¥11,404,080
免费询盘

Tampa, FL, 33609 - United States

38 Sandpiper Rd

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2872
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible open bay views from this beach park property in South Tampa. Perfect for building your waterfront dream home. The lot has approximately 107 waterfront footage facing West. Tax records show 99 x 129 lot size which is 12,771 square feet, the buyer will need to verify with a survey. There are several multimillion-dollar homes on this cul de sac street with more to come. The sunsets views are beautiful as well as the twinkling lights on Howard Frankland Bridge at night. Enjoy boating and fishing from your private dock. Location is minutes to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa and bridges to the beaches, great schools, shopping and great restaurants. There are very few full open bay properties left to build on in south Tampa on old Tampa Bay so don’t miss out on this opportunity!

上市日期: 2017年12月19日

MLS ID: T2919276

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Janet Freise

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Janet Freise

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_