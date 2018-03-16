38 Sandpiper Rd

Incredible open bay views from this beach park property in South Tampa. Perfect for building your waterfront dream home. The lot has approximately 107 waterfront footage facing West. Tax records show 99 x 129 lot size which is 12,771 square feet, the buyer will need to verify with a survey. There are several multimillion-dollar homes on this cul de sac street with more to come. The sunsets views are beautiful as well as the twinkling lights on Howard Frankland Bridge at night. Enjoy boating and fishing from your private dock. Location is minutes to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa and bridges to the beaches, great schools, shopping and great restaurants. There are very few full open bay properties left to build on in south Tampa on old Tampa Bay so don’t miss out on this opportunity!