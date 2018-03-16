Berlin-Dahlem preserves a masterpiece - The Ultimate of living for cosmopolitans!In Berlin-Dahlem, the restoration of two landmarked Wilhelminian style villas is currently creating an architectural and detailed masterpiece that surpasses anything that has previously existed. Responsible is Zsolt Farkas, who launched "The Wilhelm" in 2015, one of the most ambitious projects in the capital city Berlin, opposite the Hotel Adlon. The two villas, which bear the names Haus Altenstein and Haus Reichenstein, in the limited edition book and restoration projekt of the century "Meisterstück" - is rightly a "Masterpiece" of it's own! In front of the idyllic Otto-Hahn-Platz 17 spacious apartments are being built for people who demand the most in all areas of life - The true cosmipolitans!The apartments in the stately homes with impressive Wilhelminian style facade have 175 to 335 m² of living space. They do not only convince by generous salons, they also impress with their consistent quality in the dimensions of width, space, height, visual axes and lighting concept. Private entrances to the partly three-storey duplex apartments convey a feeling of peace and sovereignty. Galleries and loggias as well as the surrounding horticultural art create an impression of a building within a building. In just fifteen minutes you can get into the middle of the urbanity center of Berlin with all of the attractions of the capital. Incidentally, this corresponds internationally to the new way of life of the most forward world citizens: living in a quiet and idyllic location with high security standards and at the same time quick access to the hot spots of metropolitan life and Arcadia in the big city.