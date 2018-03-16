9149 Mercato Way

It is a great time to buy at the Residences at Mercato! For a limited time receive Clive Daniel furnishings at no additional charge on this model home. This beautiful furnished model home boasts a contemporary style interior with clean lines and warm wood tones. Designed around easy living this home features four bedrooms with the master suite on the main floor which includes a walk in shower and outdoor shower. Gorgeous views of your pool and patio from your two story living space and master suite. The Residences at Mercato is a gated enclave of 46 coastal, contemporary-style residences accentuated by custom outdoor living spaces designed to emphasize year-round outdoor leisure. Winding paver roads, lush landscaping and coastal-inspired facades highlight urban living at its finest. Residences at Mercato is just moments from the very best shopping, dining and entertainment in Southwest Florida including Silverspot Cinema, The Capitol Grille, Bravo Cucina, Tommy Bahama and Whole Foods. Just minutes from Florida's finest white sandy beaches.