Hesselink Van Suchtelenweg 6

A unique monument situated on the edge of Wageningen, in the middle of lush green surroundings overlooking the Rhine River. This gorgeous home (and home office) location is a former laboratory for the Dutch Geodesy Association, dating back to 1950-1953 by famous Dutch architects F.E. Röntgen and A. Kruidhof, in aesthetical-functionalist style. The design included a practice with seven large windows and a watchtower. The laboratory, however, lost its function in the Sixties by the rise of new analytical methods. In 2002 a conversion was realized on the second floor, an extraordinary penthouse with a living space of over 490 square meters. The first floor and the ground floor have been converted to office space, which can be used to expand the square meters for living. This object is also suited for renting to commercial parties or for keeping home office.