Fantastic one storey villa in the area of ??Albufeira close to all facilities. It comprises 4 bedrooms (plus a fifth for the maid), 4 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen, hallway and a large area divided between a lounge area and a dining room. It has a large garden with pool and BBQ area, and a garage. It is a house surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of the countryside, ideal to enjoy a quiet holiday, receive friends and family.