44 Fackler Road

Like those romantic European estates you see in movies, this hidden property with French Country élan has the power to instantly lighten your mood and remind you of life’s simple pleasures. Pastures and woods surround nearly 10 acres making it feel even more sprawling and removed than it is, yet NYC is an hour and a half drive, Philadelphia is within an hour’s drive and Princeton is a mere 4 miles away! Gardens of irises,peonies, roses and a rare quince are in view of the sun-drenched pool and sprawling stone terraces inspire al fresco dining. A newer cedar shake roof crowns the rambling house, which is full of special touches, like the arched entry that echoes the living room built-ins. French doors are everywhere. In fact, all 5 bedrooms open to the outside and also offer private bathrooms. One currently serves as a den. The master suite is impressive with a paneled sitting room featuring one of seven working fireplaces. Another warms the kitchen with updated appliances. A 3-room apartment and stable add to the property. A contiguous 2.5 acre parcel with secluded bungalow is also available for sale.