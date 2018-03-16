Living in Barcelona's Eixample means to be close to everything. The most interesting bars and restaurants, the shopping promenades and the cultural offerings are within walking distance. Therefore, these coveted penthouses are in one of the best streets of the neighbourhood so that enjoying the city is possible.These are brand new properties located in a 1920s building that will be completely restored, guaranteeing the preservation of original details and enhancing comfort and quality of life. From the very conception of the project, the central idea lies in the balanced combination of modernity and tradition.The social area begins with a hall and a 28m2 dining room. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a breakfast area. From both rooms, it will be possible to access the 11m2 terrace facing the street and with clear views to the city of Barcelona.These penthouses will have two double bedrooms, one of them en suite and with access to a terrace on the interior of the block. The properties will be completed with an office area and a full bathroom.There's the possibility to buy a storage room and parking space.