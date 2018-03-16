高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Ponsa, Spain - ¥18,685,965
Santa Ponsa, 07008 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥18,685,965
原货币价格 €2,400,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺 (1270.0 )

房产描述

Fantastic newly built villa finished to a very high standard using the very best materials, situated in a highly sought after area of Santa Ponsa Nova.This property offers a variety of comfortable spaces to relax in the sunlight at any time of day. The property has fantastic mountain and sea views. Outside you will find a swimming pool, the possibilty to create an outdoor kitchen and numerous terraces. One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor, the remaining three are situated on the first floor. Extras: jacuzzi, sound system, air conditioning, central heating, solar panels, irrigation and light system, alarm, garage for two cars.

上市日期: 2014年2月8日

MLS ID: 5442

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Vega
0034971721000

