7973.24 Acres Bear Mountain Ranch

Bear Mountain Ranch is an 7,973 acre ranch bordering the Manti-La Sal National Forest situated southeast of Mount Pleasant in Central Utah. Beginning at 6,200 feet in elevation, the western section of the ranch is farmland with irrigated pastures ideal for raising cattle. The property then rises through moderately sloping benches before climbing to a series of pine and aspen covered canyons and alpine peaks with the highest reaching an exceptional 10,300 feet. There are over 50 miles of roads and trails within the boundaries of the ranch that provide endless opportunities to enjoy the entire property in the comfort of your truck or ATV, on the back of a horse, on a mountain bike, or on foot. Situated in the heart of the ranch is a luxurious 8,424 sf lodge built with massive logs and boasting spectacular views. The lodge is perfect for entertaining with a huge great room and kitchen/dining area, 6 bedrooms, a fully finished basement, and a refined rustic atmosphere that makes you feel like you are in the heart of the Old West while enjoying all of the comforts imaginable. The lodge is ideal for extended stays, weekend visits, or as a central hub for entertaining and recreation on the nearly 12 square miles of the ranch. Bear Mountain Ranch is currently part of the Utah Division of Wildlife’s Cooperative Wildlife Management Units and it provides exceptional trophy elk and deer hunting opportunities. It is conveniently located less than an hour from the Provo airport and just over an hour and a half from the Salt Lake International Airport.