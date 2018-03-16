高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mount Pleasant, UT, United States - ¥190,068,000
免费询盘

Mount Pleasant, UT, 84647 - United States

7973.24 Acres Bear Mountain Ranch

约¥190,068,000
原货币价格 $30,000,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8424
    平方英尺 (7973.24 英亩)

房产描述

Bear Mountain Ranch is an 7,973 acre ranch bordering the Manti-La Sal National Forest situated southeast of Mount Pleasant in Central Utah. Beginning at 6,200 feet in elevation, the western section of the ranch is farmland with irrigated pastures ideal for raising cattle. The property then rises through moderately sloping benches before climbing to a series of pine and aspen covered canyons and alpine peaks with the highest reaching an exceptional 10,300 feet. There are over 50 miles of roads and trails within the boundaries of the ranch that provide endless opportunities to enjoy the entire property in the comfort of your truck or ATV, on the back of a horse, on a mountain bike, or on foot. Situated in the heart of the ranch is a luxurious 8,424 sf lodge built with massive logs and boasting spectacular views. The lodge is perfect for entertaining with a huge great room and kitchen/dining area, 6 bedrooms, a fully finished basement, and a refined rustic atmosphere that makes you feel like you are in the heart of the Old West while enjoying all of the comforts imaginable. The lodge is ideal for extended stays, weekend visits, or as a central hub for entertaining and recreation on the nearly 12 square miles of the ranch. Bear Mountain Ranch is currently part of the Utah Division of Wildlife’s Cooperative Wildlife Management Units and it provides exceptional trophy elk and deer hunting opportunities. It is conveniently located less than an hour from the Provo airport and just over an hour and a half from the Salt Lake International Airport.

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: 1488897

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kerry Oman
+1 8013692507 7

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kerry Oman
+1 8013692507 7

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_