106 Allen Drive

A custom designed Tuscan estate awaits you on the Trent River in historic New Bern, North Carolina. Handmade custom iron gates swing open welcoming you into a private courtyard. Impeccable landscaping, including a Koi pond in the front entrance area, greet you throughout. Entering the home, stunning views of the river embrace your guests surrounded by incredible architecture and design. A custom Clive Christian European kitchen is artfully incorporated into the living area which opens onto magnificent outdoor living spaces including a pool and covered patio with fireplace and sitting area with imported Chinese patio table and benches. The formal dining room off the main living area features a Schonbek Chandelier. A second kitchen just off the main gourmet kitchen supports overflow or catering staff. A custom designed and imported Chinese fireplace is one of many features of the main living space. Two large guest rooms with private baths are away from the living area. A powder room is off the hall leading upstairs to the media room on the second floor providing a getaway for watching your favorite movie or sporting event. The custom library/office is just off the main living area and features a cooper ceiling, plus its own full bath. Double doors open into the master suite with vaulted ceilings and views of the Trent. One sees walk-in closets and a spacious bath with an oversized shower and exotic imported tiles. An energy efficient geo thermal system keeps utility bills low year round. The whole house generator supports the property in the event of a power issue. An attached two car garage provides useful access to your cars and storage as well. The additional detached four car garage, which is heated and cooled, begs for your automotive collection and a place to tinker on your favorite ones. Space above could easily be finished for additional living quarters. A separate 850 square foot "golf house" with full bath and kitchen features a golf simulator from Interactive Sports Technologies, Inc allowing you to play courses all over the world with friends and family from the comforts of your own home. New Bern Golf and Country Club is just a short distance away if you want to play outside. A covered boat dock with lift on the Trent just steps away from your home offers boating access to nearby adventures or just cruising about. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is minutes away and provides commercial flights, plus an FBO for private aircraft. New Bern is the second oldest colonial town in North Carolina and served as the first state capital. Stroll the downtown and you'll find yourself among some of the most beautiful historic districts in the South. No matter your pleasure, there's something for everyone here. Come see for yourself why this unique offering is so very special. Note: Total Additional SqFt 2,885 This includes the attached garage, pool house, golf house and 4 car detached garage.