26262 Isabella Avenue

Privately sited on 8 lots on the highly coveted Carmel Point, this grand stone estate was recently built with exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail and is without parallel in Carmel. The main house boasts an expansive master suite, office, living room, grand open kitchen and great room, two guest suites, a light-filled gym, and two-car garage. Additionally, guests can enjoy a serene stroll through the private gardens and water features to the guest house and art studio. All 6,575-sq.ft. of this residence is on a single level, making for an elegant and comfortable retreat. Located within three blocks of both Carmel and River Beaches, this estate offers a truly unique combination of location, quality, size, character, and privacy.