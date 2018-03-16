高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Carmel, CA, United States - ¥87,114,500
免费询盘

Carmel, CA, 93923 - United States

26262 Isabella Avenue

约¥87,114,500
原货币价格 $13,750,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6575
    平方英尺

房产描述

Privately sited on 8 lots on the highly coveted Carmel Point, this grand stone estate was recently built with exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail and is without parallel in Carmel. The main house boasts an expansive master suite, office, living room, grand open kitchen and great room, two guest suites, a light-filled gym, and two-car garage. Additionally, guests can enjoy a serene stroll through the private gardens and water features to the guest house and art studio. All 6,575-sq.ft. of this residence is on a single level, making for an elegant and comfortable retreat. Located within three blocks of both Carmel and River Beaches, this estate offers a truly unique combination of location, quality, size, character, and privacy.

上市日期: 2016年12月1日

MLS ID: 81638128

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Rancho Brokerage
代理经纪:
Nicholas Canning
8312414458

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Rancho Brokerage
代理经纪:
Nicholas Canning
8312414458

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_