303 N. Lincoln

It doesn't get anymore in-town than this classic three-story - Newer construction just under 4,000sf plus a finished lower level - This place lives big - Beautiful details & thoughtful upgrades throughout - Freshly painted and ready for its next adventure - Wonderful fenced yard with bluestone patio & elaborate landscaping - Just steps to schools, park, shopping, restaurants and the Metra to Chicago - Smart seller's priced it on the money - As they say it's better than new.