高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hinsdale, IL, United States - ¥9,497,064
免费询盘

Hinsdale, IL, 60521 - United States

303 N. Lincoln

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

It doesn't get anymore in-town than this classic three-story - Newer construction just under 4,000sf plus a finished lower level - This place lives big - Beautiful details & thoughtful upgrades throughout - Freshly painted and ready for its next adventure - Wonderful fenced yard with bluestone patio & elaborate landscaping - Just steps to schools, park, shopping, restaurants and the Metra to Chicago - Smart seller's priced it on the money - As they say it's better than new.

上市日期: 2017年12月1日

MLS ID: 09811432

联系方式

分部：
Village Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christopher Crawford
+1 6306065141

联系方式

分部：
Village Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christopher Crawford
+1 6306065141

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_