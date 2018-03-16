Chora Neoclassical Elegance

A charming, authentic villa located in the Yialos area of Symi.Separated over two levels, the lower level welcomes you with an enticing entrance hall, kitchen, dining room with fireplace, storage rooms and the unique indoor swimming pool.This level has access to a superb terrace which boasts fabulous views over the harbour and surrounding scenery. The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom as well as an extra bedroom of traditional Symi style (mousandra), another bathroom and generous sitting room with balcony.An exterior staircase accessed from the terrace leads to a separate apartment comprising of one bedroom, a kitchen with sitting room, bathroom and a wonderful balcony offering sensational views. A pretty, private courtyard offers a place to relax and enjoy the panoramic views and mediterranean lifestyle.A simply stunning location!