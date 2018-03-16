高端地产新闻
在售 - Symi, Greece - ¥8,564,400
免费询盘

Symi, Greece

Chora Neoclassical Elegance

约¥8,564,400
原货币价格 €1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2690
    平方英尺 (470.0 )

房产描述

A charming, authentic villa located in the Yialos area of Symi.Separated over two levels, the lower level welcomes you with an enticing entrance hall, kitchen, dining room with fireplace, storage rooms and the unique indoor swimming pool.This level has access to a superb terrace which boasts fabulous views over the harbour and surrounding scenery. The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom as well as an extra bedroom of traditional Symi style (mousandra), another bathroom and generous sitting room with balcony.An exterior staircase accessed from the terrace leads to a separate apartment comprising of one bedroom, a kitchen with sitting room, bathroom and a wonderful balcony offering sensational views. A pretty, private courtyard offers a place to relax and enjoy the panoramic views and mediterranean lifestyle.A simply stunning location!

上市日期: 2017年1月14日

MLS ID: Neoclassical Elegance

联系方式

分部：
Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sotiris Venizelos
2241075100

周边设施

周边设施
