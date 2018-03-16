高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥18,848,410
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

246 White Pine Canyon Rd

约¥18,848,410
原货币价格 $2,975,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 324958
    平方英尺 (7.46 英亩)

房产描述

Best Ski-in/Ski- out Colony Lot! Incredible 7.46 acre homesite, located in The Colony phase 4E. Nestled in the aspens and pines with breath-taking views of the mountains, ski runs and big bowl views, including the West Monitor Bowl. Ski-in/ski-out from the Tin Cup & Upper White Pine ski trails to the Iron Mountain Lift, guarantees first tracks for a day of fun on the hill. Ideally located close to the Quicksilver Gondola and Yurt, and only a short walk to the potential future day lodge. In the Summer, enjoy the Iron Man hiking/biking trail that cuts directly through the property. A perfect place to build your legacy vacation home.

上市日期: 2017年12月18日

MLS ID: 1496722

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael LaPay
4356405700

周边设施

周边设施
