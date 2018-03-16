246 White Pine Canyon Rd

Best Ski-in/Ski- out Colony Lot! Incredible 7.46 acre homesite, located in The Colony phase 4E. Nestled in the aspens and pines with breath-taking views of the mountains, ski runs and big bowl views, including the West Monitor Bowl. Ski-in/ski-out from the Tin Cup & Upper White Pine ski trails to the Iron Mountain Lift, guarantees first tracks for a day of fun on the hill. Ideally located close to the Quicksilver Gondola and Yurt, and only a short walk to the potential future day lodge. In the Summer, enjoy the Iron Man hiking/biking trail that cuts directly through the property. A perfect place to build your legacy vacation home.