在售 - Atlantic Beach, NC, United States - ¥17,422,900
Atlantic Beach, NC, 28512 - United States

112 Club Colony Drive

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5093
    平方英尺 (0.4 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful Ocean Front home on one of the largest lots in desirable Club Colony! Ocean views from most every room and extensive decking on all levels. Living and dining areas are spacious and the views are amazing. The Principle Suite is on its own private floor with whirlpool and walk-in double shower plus a cedar closet. The Observation Cupola features a wet bar and provides spectacular 360 degree views plus decking on all four sides...absolutely amazing! The lower level features a bonus room with fireplace, wet bar, full bath, large laundry room and a two car garage. This is an impressive home with numerous custom details throughout.

上市日期: 2017年8月8日

MLS ID: 100074991

联系方式

分部：
Landmark Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stephen W. Brown
9106798047

周边设施

周边设施
