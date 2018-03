Fantastic villa V8 with total view of sea and the Bay of Cascais. On the ground floor we have the entrance hall, bathroom, living room, a dining room with access to the pool and a kitchen. On the first floor we find the hall, 4 suites (3 of which with balcony) office, library or reading room, terrace, we also have 2 suites for employees, a garage for 2 cars, and a storage room.