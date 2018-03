Embraced by National Forest, this dream home has all you could wish for. Expansive mountain and forest views, seasonal stream, waterfall, small stable for horses, oversized garage/workshop and at just under 7,000 square feet, an impressive home. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living room, gourmet kitchen, his/her baths, hot tub - A true retreat, yet minutes to Fairplay, and Breckenridge Ski Resort.