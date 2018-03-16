1400 Wierfield Drive

Nestled in the hills above Annandale Golf Club and halfway up Glen Oaks canyon, among million dollar estate homes, is this rare promontory vacant land parcel offering 7.13 acres in combined lot size with 10 separate, legal lots and APNs in an exceptional location. Per assessor records, lot sizes range from 19,123 sq.ft. to 62,650 sq.ft. for a total combined lot size of approx. 310,610 sq.ft. Spectacular mountain, canyon, and city views abound including stunning views of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline. Opportunity to combine the lots and build a private, dream estate. Minutes away from major highway arteries including the 134 and 210 freeways, and close to Old Town Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium, numerous golf and country clubs, major employment hubs, and desirable retail centers and attractions. Terms may be considered.