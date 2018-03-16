高端地产新闻
在售 - Pasadena, CA, United States - ¥8,869,840
Pasadena, CA, 91105 - United States

1400 Wierfield Drive

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
山景 生活方式

  • 310610.0
    平方英尺

Nestled in the hills above Annandale Golf Club and halfway up Glen Oaks canyon, among million dollar estate homes, is this rare promontory vacant land parcel offering 7.13 acres in combined lot size with 10 separate, legal lots and APNs in an exceptional location. Per assessor records, lot sizes range from 19,123 sq.ft. to 62,650 sq.ft. for a total combined lot size of approx. 310,610 sq.ft. Spectacular mountain, canyon, and city views abound including stunning views of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline. Opportunity to combine the lots and build a private, dream estate. Minutes away from major highway arteries including the 134 and 210 freeways, and close to Old Town Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium, numerous golf and country clubs, major employment hubs, and desirable retail centers and attractions. Terms may be considered.

上市日期: 2017年5月1日

MLS ID: 317003569

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Pasadena Brokerage
代理经纪:
Michael Bell
6267964100

