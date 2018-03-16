88 Vista Del Oro

Tucked away in the Ortiz Mountains just south of Santa Fe, this architectural gem offers privacy, tranquility, all the modern amenities and 150 mile views. It sits on 126+ acres of undisturbed woodland and backs onto a 1,350 acre nature preserve. It disappears into the surrounding environment and only a lucky few people even know that it is there. The 3,600 sq. ft. main house has two master suites, two offices, a chef’s kitchen, a huge great room and four fireplaces. The 1,100 sq. ft. semi-attached guest house has three en-suite bedrooms, a living room and kitchen. The home has almost 5,000 sq. ft. of covered patios, an 18’ by 40’ in-ground pool, a spa, a three car garage and ample storage. Hand-troweled plaster, high wood ceilings, hand-hewn beams and low maintenance landscaping give the home a cozy feel while providing plenty of space for entertaining. The historic villages of Cerrillos and Madrid are nearby. The home is just 35 minutes from Santa Fe, 40 minutes from the Santa Fe Airport and 65 minutes from the Albuquerque Airport. Designed by Robert Wilson Mobley, AIA, and built by William Prull, the home has many green and sustainable features including a grid-intertied photovoltaic system that provides all of the electricity for the home; a solar hot water system that heats the pool and augments home heating; and 20,000 gallons of rainwater storage that supplies most irrigation needs. There is so much to love about this home; you have to see it to believe it!