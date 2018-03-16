高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Fe, NM, United States - ¥12,639,522
Santa Fe, NM, 87010 - United States

88 Vista Del Oro

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4700
    平方英尺

房产描述

Tucked away in the Ortiz Mountains just south of Santa Fe, this architectural gem offers privacy, tranquility, all the modern amenities and 150 mile views. It sits on 126+ acres of undisturbed woodland and backs onto a 1,350 acre nature preserve. It disappears into the surrounding environment and only a lucky few people even know that it is there. The 3,600 sq. ft. main house has two master suites, two offices, a chef’s kitchen, a huge great room and four fireplaces. The 1,100 sq. ft. semi-attached guest house has three en-suite bedrooms, a living room and kitchen. The home has almost 5,000 sq. ft. of covered patios, an 18’ by 40’ in-ground pool, a spa, a three car garage and ample storage. Hand-troweled plaster, high wood ceilings, hand-hewn beams and low maintenance landscaping give the home a cozy feel while providing plenty of space for entertaining. The historic villages of Cerrillos and Madrid are nearby. The home is just 35 minutes from Santa Fe, 40 minutes from the Santa Fe Airport and 65 minutes from the Albuquerque Airport. Designed by Robert Wilson Mobley, AIA, and built by William Prull, the home has many green and sustainable features including a grid-intertied photovoltaic system that provides all of the electricity for the home; a solar hot water system that heats the pool and augments home heating; and 20,000 gallons of rainwater storage that supplies most irrigation needs. There is so much to love about this home; you have to see it to believe it!

上市日期: 2016年4月6日

MLS ID: 201601392

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Main Downtown Brokerage
代理经纪:
Judith Ivey
5059845157

